$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 457.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,121. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

MNRL stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.80 and a beta of 2.30. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1,272.61%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

