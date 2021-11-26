$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,500%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,716. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

