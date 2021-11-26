$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.52. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 137,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $81.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after buying an additional 1,606,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,343,000 after buying an additional 227,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,773,000 after buying an additional 33,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,864,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

