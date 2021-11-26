$0.53 EPS Expected for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRR traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.53. 704,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,464. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.