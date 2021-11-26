0x (ZRX) One Day Volume Tops $235.50 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. One 0x coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00002072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $951.31 million and $235.50 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.00235283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

0x Profile

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,496,055 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

