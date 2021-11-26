$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. EPAM Systems posted sales of $723.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $620.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $632.97 and its 200 day moving average is $575.68. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $311.82 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $11,000,847 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 342.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,071,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 13,008.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 42.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.