$1.14 EPS Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.11. CGI posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIB. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Shares of GIB traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.72. 8,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,855. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.67. CGI has a twelve month low of $72.69 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

