$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS.

THG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,580 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $129.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

