$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,686,000 after acquiring an additional 489,866 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.66.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

