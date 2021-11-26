$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $358.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $189.45 and a 52 week high of $364.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $321.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

