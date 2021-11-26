$1.54 EPS Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.60. Crown posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

CCK traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $111.82. The company had a trading volume of 65,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.96. Crown has a 12-month low of $85.65 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after acquiring an additional 134,633 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,360,000 after purchasing an additional 141,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after purchasing an additional 169,718 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 164.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after buying an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Crown by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,363,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,207,000 after buying an additional 120,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

