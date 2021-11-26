$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.75. Lazard posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,878,000 after purchasing an additional 628,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Lazard by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,598,000 after acquiring an additional 931,553 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Lazard by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,479,000 after acquiring an additional 708,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,371,000 after acquiring an additional 308,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 32.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 736,308 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.07. Lazard has a 12 month low of $37.14 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

