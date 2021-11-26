$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands reported sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yum! Brands.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $126.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,016,000 after purchasing an additional 94,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after purchasing an additional 255,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum! Brands (YUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.