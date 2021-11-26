108,500 Shares in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLUE. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,863,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,549,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,183,000. Aisling Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,228,000.

GLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $17.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

