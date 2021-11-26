$12.30 Million in Sales Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report sales of $12.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Cellectis posted sales of $15.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $61.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $66.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $79.20 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.82). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 188.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair cut Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellectis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at about $2,212,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cellectis by 10.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cellectis by 180.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 119,872 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cellectis by 104.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cellectis by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the period. 35.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

