$129.30 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report sales of $129.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.98 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $76.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $442.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.50 million to $495.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $566.45 million, with estimates ranging from $526.00 million to $602.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

VNOM stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.45 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.