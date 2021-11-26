$13.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to post sales of $13.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.39 billion and the highest is $13.40 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $15.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $60.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.27 billion to $60.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.82 billion to $60.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 246.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

