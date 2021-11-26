$134.50 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce sales of $134.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.30 million and the highest is $140.21 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $121.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $488.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.68 million to $493.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $559.03 million, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $607.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

ACAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

ACAD stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 663.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.