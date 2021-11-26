$14.37 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to announce sales of $14.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.81 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $10.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $48.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 billion to $49.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $52.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.68 billion to $53.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TJX Companies.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.05.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $44,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.