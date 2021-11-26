$176.78 Million in Sales Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will announce $176.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.86 million and the highest is $177.70 million. Standex International reported sales of $156.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $709.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $703.56 million to $715.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $744.81 million, with estimates ranging from $739.02 million to $750.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International has a one year low of $73.52 and a one year high of $121.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $395,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,278 shares of company stock worth $2,574,574. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 6,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

