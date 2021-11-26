$184.22 Million in Sales Expected for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) to post $184.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.35 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted sales of $112.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year sales of $667.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.63 million to $672.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $615.46 million, with estimates ranging from $591.06 million to $639.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 47.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,629,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 844,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 230.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 435,298 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 339.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,655,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the period. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANL opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $187.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

