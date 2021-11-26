$2.17 EPS Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Avery Dennison posted earnings of $2.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

AVY stock opened at $218.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $147.40 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,131 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 154.3% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 225.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 116.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $1,593,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

