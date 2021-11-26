$2.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will announce sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 51,297 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,719,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.