$20.38 Billion in Sales Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report $20.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.25 billion and the highest is $20.56 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $19.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $79.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.04 billion to $79.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $82.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $83.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.65. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $359.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,249 shares of company stock worth $51,740,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,691 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

