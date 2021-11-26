2,018 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $13.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $646.58. 53,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,386. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $607.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.86. The company has a market cap of $254.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $651.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

