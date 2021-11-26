213,393 Shares in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 213,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,299,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.55% of PLBY Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PLBY Group by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.54. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

In related news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 692,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,163,569 in the last ninety days.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

