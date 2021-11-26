25,328 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,328 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $44.57. 209,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,145,115. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -939.80 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

