$254.27 Million in Sales Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce sales of $254.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $259.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.00 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $116.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year sales of $915.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $911.00 million to $920.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after buying an additional 944,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $373,217,000 after purchasing an additional 717,951 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in TripAdvisor by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,436 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in TripAdvisor by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

