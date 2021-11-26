$279.65 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce sales of $279.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $276.30 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $294.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PB stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.17. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $62.72 and a 1-year high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.