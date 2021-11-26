2crazyNFT Price Hits $0.0395 on Major Exchanges (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (CURRENCY:2CRZ) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, 2crazyNFT has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. 2crazyNFT has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $372,217.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00080343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00105521 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.93 or 0.07538411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.54 or 0.99810636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

2crazyNFT Profile

2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,981,969 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive

