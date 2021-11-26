2key.network (2KEY) Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Million

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 34.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One 2key.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. 2key.network has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $2,396.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 2key.network has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00044672 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.28 or 0.00235561 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 78,006,291 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars.

