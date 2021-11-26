$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to announce sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the lowest is $3.18 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $11.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $13.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $200.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $202.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $764,271. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

