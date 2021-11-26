$3.79 Million in Sales Expected for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report $3.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.76 million and the highest is $3.80 million. Akoustis Technologies posted sales of $1.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 189.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $17.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $56.91 million, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $59.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $6.82 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $354.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $103,248.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,619 shares of company stock valued at $293,743 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 694.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 105,550 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 107,429 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 29.1% in the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 922,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 207,905 shares in the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

