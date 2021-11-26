$302.06 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post sales of $302.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $329.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.20 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $286.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

NYSE:WPM opened at $42.69 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.