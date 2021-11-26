$307.22 Million in Sales Expected for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to report $307.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.44 million and the highest is $335.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $263.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. Enova International’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $40.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.63. Enova International has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $750,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,388 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enova International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enova International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

