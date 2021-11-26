312,208 Shares in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 312,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.51% of Vertex Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $5.04 on Friday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $318.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.40.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VTNR shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

