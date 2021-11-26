$32.50 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce sales of $32.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $25.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $114.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $113.20 million to $115.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $124.30 million to $130.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

BMRC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $591.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $75,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.