$32.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to announce $32.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.67 billion. Centene reported sales of $28.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $126.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.08 billion to $128.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $134.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.96 billion to $138.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $77.64.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,430 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $591,533.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

