$330.32 Million in Sales Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce sales of $330.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.20 million and the lowest is $328.21 million. Wix.com posted sales of $282.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $160.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $154.00 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after buying an additional 1,560,934 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Wix.com by 17.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,113,000 after purchasing an additional 548,569 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Wix.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 8.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

