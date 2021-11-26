$347.95 Million in Sales Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will post sales of $347.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.60 million and the highest is $350.31 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $336.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.24.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $164.35 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.38 and its 200-day moving average is $183.63.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 442,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,181,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $992,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,855,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth $8,830,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

