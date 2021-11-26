$4.14 EPS Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.18. Lennar posted earnings per share of $2.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $14.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.66 to $15.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.82.

Lennar stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,835. Lennar has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $114.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

