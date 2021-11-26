$4.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to announce sales of $4.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.75 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $18.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $19.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genuine Parts.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 24,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $136.36 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $139.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genuine Parts (GPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.