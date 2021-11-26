$40.82 Million in Sales Expected for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce $40.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.29 million to $70.00 million. Denali Therapeutics reported sales of $316.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year sales of $74.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.48 million to $106.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $87.25 million, with estimates ranging from $41.48 million to $157.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on DNLI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.31 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $93.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $555,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,002,081.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,528 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 333.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2,545.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 62,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

