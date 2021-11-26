415,428 Shares in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 415,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 4.00% of Glenfarne Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Glenfarne Merger stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

