$431.31 Million in Sales Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post sales of $431.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400.60 million to $462.01 million. Carpenter Technology reported sales of $348.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRS opened at $30.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carpenter Technology (CRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.