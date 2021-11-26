$44.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to post $44.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.30 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $41.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $174.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.73 billion to $177.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $184.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $180.14 billion to $187.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

NYSE:CAH opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

