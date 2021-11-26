$482.01 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post sales of $482.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $473.00 million to $495.80 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $416.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MD shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,695 shares of company stock worth $4,169,572. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

