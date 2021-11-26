484,208 Shares in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 484,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,898,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 909,255 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 136.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,652,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,672,000 after purchasing an additional 586,578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.56.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

