4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Position Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.37% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $184,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 121.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $482,679.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,155 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

