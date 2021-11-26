$5.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report $5.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.13 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $18.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $19.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $20.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $115.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average of $118.64. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $104.92 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.